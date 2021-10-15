Ossiam Sells 336 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Ossiam decreased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at about $984,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in S&P Global by 3.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 0.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,137,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,974,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 3.5% during the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,268,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in S&P Global by 6.1% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,816,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $441.78 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $456.63. The stock has a market cap of $106.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $440.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $409.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on S&P Global from $455.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $463.30.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.