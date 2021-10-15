Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 125.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 989,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,001,000 after purchasing an additional 549,870 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 37.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,318,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $157,138,000 after buying an additional 374,374 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 48.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.46.

NYSE:ENB opened at $42.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $42.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.6645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.51%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

