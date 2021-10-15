Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Stake in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,742,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 228,913 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Ferro were worth $80,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferro by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Ferro by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ferro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Ferro by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferro by 0.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 583,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE FOE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.91. 4,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,448. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Ferro Co. has a 52-week low of $12.49 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.17.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $294.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.30 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ferro Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

About Ferro

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

