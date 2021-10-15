Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,040,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 110,385 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $58,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,481,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,821,000 after buying an additional 165,793 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 12,736,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,665,000 after buying an additional 639,975 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 8,942,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,948,000 after buying an additional 115,960 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,976,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,797,000 after buying an additional 344,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,644,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,240,000 after buying an additional 367,750 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MWA traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.91. 7,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,029. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.75 and a 200 day moving average of $14.91. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

In other Mueller Water Products news, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 25,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $420,831.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $76,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,596 shares of company stock valued at $660,584 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MWA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

