Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 2,375 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,165,024 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Comcast were worth $66,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth about $2,931,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Comcast by 37.0% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 612,728 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,155,000 after buying an additional 165,400 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its position in Comcast by 15.8% during the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $267,000. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.97. 377,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,714,041. The stock has a market cap of $247.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Truist lifted their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.24.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.