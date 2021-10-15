Ossiam Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Ossiam raised its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in AON were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in AON by 348.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of AON by 286.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 320.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AON by 44.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AON stock opened at $308.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $287.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.69. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $179.52 and a 52-week high of $308.61.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. AON’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,994. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AON from $306.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.15.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

