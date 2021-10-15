United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 482,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,849 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.30% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $50,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 56.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,585.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $222,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.92. 2,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,691. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $69.16 and a 12-month high of $106.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.87.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

