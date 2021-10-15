Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 229,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,869 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $30,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 267.2% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Natixis raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 128.5% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 311,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,624,000 after purchasing an additional 175,358 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 5.1% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AME. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $682,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AME stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.69. 2,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,039. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.86 and a 52 week high of $140.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.25%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

