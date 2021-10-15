United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Boosts Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.39% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $31,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 320.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 256.4% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000.

IYW traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,914. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $72.39 and a 1 year high of $109.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.83.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

