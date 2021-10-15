Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Boosts Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.14% of Ulta Beauty worth $26,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ULTA. BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

ULTA traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $404.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,257. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.63. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.50 and a 12 month high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.00.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

