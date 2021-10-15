Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $17,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huber Capital Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 130,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 191.6% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 14,515 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.55. The stock had a trading volume of 748,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,624,639. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.14.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

