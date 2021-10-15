Destination Wealth Management Buys 4,720 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $19,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $788,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 300,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,894,000 after acquiring an additional 118,651 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 234,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,306,000 after acquiring an additional 63,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 137,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,456,000 after acquiring an additional 19,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Get The Clorox alerts:

Shares of CLX stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $163.40. 19,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $159.32 and a 12 month high of $231.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.55 and a 200 day moving average of $176.77.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.11.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.