Short Interest in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Drops By 81.0%

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 81.0% from the September 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:FICS traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $34.86. 777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,184. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.61 and a 200-day moving average of $34.49. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $36.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF stock. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC owned 16.45% of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

