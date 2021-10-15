Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) released its earnings results on Friday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $128.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of BMI stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.44. 1,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,158. Badger Meter has a 12 month low of $70.72 and a 12 month high of $111.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 53.87 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is presently 47.34%.

In other Badger Meter news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $244,571.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,349.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gail A. Lione sold 7,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total transaction of $762,659.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,682.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,755 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,311 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Badger Meter stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,956 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.72% of Badger Meter worth $20,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.