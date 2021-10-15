Analysts Set Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Target Price at $28.20

Shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Longboard Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $174,000. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $267,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $398,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LBPH traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.16. The company had a trading volume of 132 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,957. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.73.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.26. Equities research analysts predict that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

