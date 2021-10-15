Glazer Capital LLC Makes New $5.15 Million Investment in Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VLATU)

Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VLATU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 518,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,152,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,988,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,988,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,053,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,982,000. Finally, Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,934,000.

Shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.91 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91. Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $10.16.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

