Shaolin Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in LightJump Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LJAQ)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its position in LightJump Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LJAQ) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,450 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LightJump Acquisition were worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LightJump Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,518,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LightJump Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,845,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LightJump Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,171,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of LightJump Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,154,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LightJump Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,910,000. Institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LJAQ remained flat at $$9.83 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 79 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,932. LightJump Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $9.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.79.

LightJump Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

