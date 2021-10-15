Shaolin Capital Management LLC Has $3.99 Million Position in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) by 2,458.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385,000 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Landcadia Holdings IV were worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LCAHU. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 1st quarter worth $256,000.

LCAHU traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.98. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $33.00.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

