Cable Hill Partners LLC Invests $227,000 in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 259 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in BlackRock by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $18.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $910.56. The company had a trading volume of 7,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,742. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $895.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $866.42. The stock has a market cap of $138.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $587.90 and a one year high of $959.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $952.93.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments.

