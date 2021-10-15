Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,553 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 18,017 shares.The stock last traded at $26.89 and had previously closed at $27.10.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NYXH shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.01.

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

