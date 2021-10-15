Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 17,026 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 632,081 shares.The stock last traded at $126.44 and had previously closed at $126.59.

A number of research firms have commented on CBOE. Argus boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Compass Point raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.57.

The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.13.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.43%.

In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $899,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,497,499.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,608,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,896,000 after buying an additional 82,456 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,830,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,064,000 after purchasing an additional 70,586 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,271,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,897,000 after purchasing an additional 268,527 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,845,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,870,000 after acquiring an additional 150,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,261,000 after acquiring an additional 67,140 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

