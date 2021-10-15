ZumCoin (ZUM) 24-Hour Volume Hits $27.00

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 29.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. ZumCoin has a total market cap of $760,184.26 and $27.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded 22.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZumCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000035 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZumCoin (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

