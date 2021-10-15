The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.42.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on REAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of The RealReal from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of The RealReal in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of The RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of The RealReal in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of The RealReal from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get The RealReal alerts:

In other The RealReal news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 3,848 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total transaction of $48,908.08. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 432,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,496,426.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $388,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,823,295 in the last three months. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in The RealReal by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,916,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,265,000 after acquiring an additional 232,914 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in The RealReal in the first quarter valued at approximately $927,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in The RealReal in the first quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REAL traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $11.81. 39,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,774,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.57. The RealReal has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $30.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 3.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.30.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 60.88% and a negative return on equity of 105.14%. The business had revenue of $104.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The RealReal will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for The RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.