Shaolin Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU) by 41.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,749 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tech and Energy Transition were worth $4,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 14,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TETCU remained flat at $$9.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.96. Tech and Energy Transition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

