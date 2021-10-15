Cim Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

Cim Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI) by 61.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 74.8% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 26,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:GVI traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.81. 48,438 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.61.

