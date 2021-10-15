Cim Investment Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Science Applications International by 3,600.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Separately, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

SAIC stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.74. The stock had a trading volume of 758 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,112. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.90. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $72.44 and a 1-year high of $103.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.92%. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.