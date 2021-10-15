Glazer Capital LLC Increases Position in Star Peak Corp II (NYSE:STPC)

Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Star Peak Corp II (NYSE:STPC) by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 372,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,021 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Star Peak Corp II were worth $3,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STPC. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Star Peak Corp II in the first quarter worth $150,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Star Peak Corp II during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Peak Corp II during the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Star Peak Corp II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Star Peak Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. 57.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Peak Corp II stock remained flat at $$9.87 during mid-day trading on Friday. 371,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,723. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.97. Star Peak Corp II has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $12.25.

In other Star Peak Corp II news, Director Michael C. Morgan bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

STAR Peak Corp II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Evanston, Illinois.

