Glazer Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSAU)

Glazer Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSAU) by 22.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 301,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,281 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in TB SA Acquisition were worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in TB SA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,835,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TB SA Acquisition during the first quarter worth $10,354,000. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition by 0.5% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 904,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TB SA Acquisition by 24.8% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after acquiring an additional 139,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $6,353,000.

Shares of TBSAU traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.89. 100,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,502. TB SA Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average of $9.90.

