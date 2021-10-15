Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Gap Down to $56.55

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $56.55, but opened at $55.35. Western Digital shares last traded at $55.58, with a volume of 31,969 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Western Digital to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark started coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Western Digital from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $91.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.58.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,024,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,350,354,000 after buying an additional 258,140 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 0.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,361,980 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $558,162,000 after buying an additional 42,839 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 9.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,148,920 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $437,619,000 after buying an additional 524,468 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 7.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,812,021 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $413,642,000 after buying an additional 404,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,648,784 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $400,955,000 after buying an additional 180,222 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

