Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Gap Down to $56.55

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $56.55, but opened at $55.35. Western Digital shares last traded at $55.58, with a volume of 31,969 shares.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Western Digital to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark started coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Western Digital from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $91.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.58.
In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,024,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,350,354,000 after buying an additional 258,140 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 0.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,361,980 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $558,162,000 after buying an additional 42,839 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 9.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,148,920 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $437,619,000 after buying an additional 524,468 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 7.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,812,021 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $413,642,000 after buying an additional 404,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,648,784 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $400,955,000 after buying an additional 180,222 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)
Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.
