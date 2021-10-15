First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Shares Gap Down to $12.60

Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.60, but opened at $12.30. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at $12.33, with a volume of 73,705 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.58.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $154.07 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AG. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,951 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 8,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

