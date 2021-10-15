IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Shares Gap Down to $2.72

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.72, but opened at $2.64. IAMGOLD shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 47,954 shares traded.

IAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.50 to $3.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average is $2.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 360.00 and a beta of 0.94.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). IAMGOLD had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $265.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAG. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 3.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,065,937 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $144,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,254 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,485,938 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,733,000 after buying an additional 252,006 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP increased its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 10.1% during the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 12,356,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,383,000 after buying an additional 1,130,946 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,097,137 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,986,000 after buying an additional 121,318 shares during the period. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 3.9% during the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 3,514,441 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,368,000 after buying an additional 130,935 shares during the period. 45.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

