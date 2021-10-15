E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) Short Interest Update

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,400 shares, a drop of 51.5% from the September 15th total of 128,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ETAC traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.83. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,309. E.Merge Technology Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.78.

Get E.Merge Technology Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 405.0% during the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 3,389,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,049,000 after buying an additional 2,718,389 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 2,757,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,885,000 after buying an additional 812,681 shares in the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP grew its holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 2,402,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,422,000 after buying an additional 1,221,685 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 11.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,956,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,075,000 after purchasing an additional 206,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 248.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,260,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,289,000 after purchasing an additional 898,450 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for E.Merge Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.Merge Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.