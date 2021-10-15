Zel (ZEL) Market Cap Tops $18.20 Million

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 15th. Zel has a market capitalization of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. One Zel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $122.46 or 0.00204413 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.81 or 0.00121536 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.22 or 0.00127221 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003768 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000702 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003228 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Zel

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official website is zel.cash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

