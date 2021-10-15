EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) Short Interest Update

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 206.7% from the September 15th total of 3,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in EuroDry by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in EuroDry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in EuroDry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in EuroDry by 5,191.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in EuroDry by 12,695.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. 14.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EDRY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised EuroDry from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered EuroDry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on EuroDry from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ EDRY traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.76. 23,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,810. EuroDry has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $34.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.56 and a 200 day moving average of $22.54.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.72. EuroDry had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $14.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EuroDry will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

EuroDry Company Profile

Eurodry Ltd. engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks , which includes bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company was founded on January 8, 2018 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

