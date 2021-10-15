Kore Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLW. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

GLW stock opened at $37.69 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $46.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

In other Corning news, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $319,566.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,240.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $602,898.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,488 shares of company stock worth $3,926,785. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.