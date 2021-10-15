American Capital Management Inc. Takes $8.69 Million Position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

American Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 91,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,690,000. American Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Brooks Automation as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRKS. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 156.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Brooks Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BRKS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$114.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brooks Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,231. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.22 and a 52 week high of $110.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 63.61 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.50.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $315.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.47 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

In related news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William T. Montone sold 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $430,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,422 shares of company stock valued at $2,591,240. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

