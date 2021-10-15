Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Cuts Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,642,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,408,000 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management comprises approximately 1.3% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $594,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

BAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.92.

BAM stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.55. The company had a trading volume of 19,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $96.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.22. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $58.14.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $18.29 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -433.33%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

