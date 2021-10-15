Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Takes Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,037,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $341,594,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,586,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,583,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,434,000 after buying an additional 266,525 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 686,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,763,000 after purchasing an additional 64,190 shares during the period.

Shares of EMB stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.86. 146,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,373,352. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.55. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $106.70 and a 1-year high of $116.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

