Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Earns “Neutral” Rating from CIBC

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$11.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Nomad Royalty from C$18.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Nomad Royalty from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Nomad Royalty from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE NSR traded up C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$8.50. 23,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.95, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Nomad Royalty has a twelve month low of C$7.34 and a twelve month high of C$14.50. The company has a market cap of C$481.58 million and a PE ratio of 38.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.17.

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$5.64 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nomad Royalty will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

