Long Pond Capital LP Sells 670,861 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Long Pond Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,110,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670,861 shares during the period. Hilton Grand Vacations makes up 1.7% of Long Pond Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Long Pond Capital LP’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $45,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,445,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,703 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,082,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,794,000 after purchasing an additional 95,567 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $539,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,276,000 after purchasing an additional 55,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,932,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,332,000 after purchasing an additional 57,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Hilton Grand Vacations stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.17. The stock had a trading volume of 6,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,038. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.12. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $50.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 8.09.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 16.08% and a positive return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

