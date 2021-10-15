Long Pond Capital LP Acquires 900,000 Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,608,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the quarter. NETSTREIT makes up about 3.1% of Long Pond Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Long Pond Capital LP owned 9.13% of NETSTREIT worth $83,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,436,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,126,000 after purchasing an additional 788,774 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in NETSTREIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,948,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 654,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,082,000 after purchasing an additional 337,871 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,705,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,940 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

NTST traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $24.50. The stock had a trading volume of 964 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,723. NETSTREIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.10 and a 200-day moving average of $23.45. The company has a current ratio of 13.09, a quick ratio of 13.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $969.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,429.00.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.26). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 0.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is 115.94%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTST. KeyCorp upped their target price on NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist upped their target price on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NETSTREIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. BTIG Research upped their target price on NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

