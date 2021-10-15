Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 272,730 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 797,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272,730 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 1.48% of Snap-on worth $178,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,274,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,951,000 after buying an additional 44,765 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,350,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,121,000 after buying an additional 13,423 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,028,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 16.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 764,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,842,000 after buying an additional 110,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 26.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 642,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,324,000 after buying an additional 132,579 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNA stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $219.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,920. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.46. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $153.27 and a 1-year high of $259.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.17.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

