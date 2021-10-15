Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,482,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,000 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $224,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ingredion by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,253,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,911,000 after buying an additional 71,172 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ingredion by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,902,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,211,000 after buying an additional 75,716 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,139,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,002,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,729,000 after purchasing an additional 177,735 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,000,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,523,000 after purchasing an additional 13,779 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NYSE:INGR traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $96.20. 8,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,427. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.71 and a 12 month high of $98.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.97.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 17.89%. Ingredion’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 41.73%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

