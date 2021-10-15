Mackay Shields LLC Sells 18,638 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,902 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 18,638 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $17,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth $271,000. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in CVS Health by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 9,895 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 315,132 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $23,707,000 after purchasing an additional 75,632 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in CVS Health by 25.3% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 89,994 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 18,189 shares during the period. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.89.

NYSE:CVS traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,281,971. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.69 and a 200-day moving average of $82.76. The company has a market capitalization of $113.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

