LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Bought by Seeyond

Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 185.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,858 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 1.4% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in LKQ by 3.4% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in LKQ by 4.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in LKQ by 4.1% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in LKQ by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist increased their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LKQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

In related news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LKQ opened at $54.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $29.60 and a 12 month high of $54.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.66.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

