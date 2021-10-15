News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Position Reduced by Seeyond

Seeyond reduced its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in News were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of News by 2,486.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of News by 155.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of News by 788.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of News by 105.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of News by 196.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $24.06 on Friday. News Co. has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96 and a beta of 1.52.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. News had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 4.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Several analysts recently commented on NWSA shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, News has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.16.

About News

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

