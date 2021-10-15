Seeyond Raises Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Seeyond grew its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $352,822,000 after buying an additional 13,240 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Gartner by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 725,303 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,404,000 after buying an additional 17,909 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Gartner by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 568,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $137,618,000 after buying an additional 32,342 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Gartner by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 559,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $135,544,000 after buying an additional 37,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Gartner by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,628,000 after buying an additional 28,622 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.00.

In other news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.40, for a total transaction of $1,311,675.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,634,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total value of $848,044.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,222 shares of company stock valued at $6,176,175 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:IT opened at $310.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.86 and a 52-week high of $327.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.42.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

