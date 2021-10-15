Seeyond Has $1.73 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Seeyond cut its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 42.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,946,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,898 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,045,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,868 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 12,216.4% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,192,320 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,520 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of American Express by 16.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,793,969 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,122,567,000 after purchasing an additional 938,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 13.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,757,822 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $814,385,000 after purchasing an additional 698,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $173.00 price target (up from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.75.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $172.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

