Ossiam Acquires 20,496 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 204.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,496 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 851,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,428,000 after buying an additional 466,863 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 35,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Incyte by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Incyte by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 335,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,457,000 after purchasing an additional 57,573 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,383,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,258,000 after purchasing an additional 128,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on INCY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Benchmark raised Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist reduced their target price on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.20.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $65.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $64.08 and a twelve month high of $101.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.17 and its 200 day moving average is $78.77.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $384,482.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $26,712.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,688 shares of company stock worth $440,958 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

