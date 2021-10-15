Inscription Capital LLC Invests $312,000 in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Prologis by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,713,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,757,000 after buying an additional 285,900 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Prologis by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,186,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,740,000 after buying an additional 693,188 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Prologis by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,910,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,018,000 after buying an additional 1,377,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $135.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $139.60.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $3,204,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.69.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

